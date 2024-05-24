The 155th annual Great Harwood Agricultural Show will be held on Monday, May 27, at Great Harwood Showground, Whalley Road, and will include competitive classes for dogs, pygmy goats, sheep, cattle, rabbits, light and heavy horses, Shires and Shetlands, working hunters and show jumping.

However, fire, rain, spiralling costs and attempted destruction of the toilets are just some of the challenges organisers have had to battle in the run up to the event.

Steven Horrocks, chairman of the show told The Hyndburn Lead that he is still confident the show will be a success.

He said: “It never ceases to amaze me that in the run up to it it’s absolute chaos but come show day everything clicks into place and it runs like clockwork.

“The toilets arrived on Monday and it was only a matter of hours before “a group of kids” broke onto the site and attempted to set fire to them.”

He added that the show must go on, that the police had been informed and extra security would be put in place.

Take a look at some of the amazing pictures ahead of this year’s show.

