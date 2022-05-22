Grand reopening of Astley Hall after two years of restoration

Here are some of the best pictures from the grand celebration of the reopening of the Hall yesterday.
1. The reopening of Astley Hall. Sir Lindsay Hoyle cuts the ribbon.
Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle cut the ribbon at the grand reopening of the hall yesterday.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
2. The reopening of Astley Hall.
Dancing, singing, and historical reenactments by actors in period costume took place in the grounds of the Grade I listed historic hall, set within the beautiful surroundings of Astley Park.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
3. The reopening of Astley Hall. Teresa Holding of the Friends of Astley Hall.
The Hall, which has been closed for two years, is best known for its stunning Jacobean plasterwork ceilings and its Elizabethan courtyard. The house is made up of four wings, which have been extended over the years, with most of the original features remaining in place. Pictured: Teresa Holding of the Friends of Astley Hall.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
4. The reopening of Astley Hall.
It was closed in 2020 for a massive £1.1m restoration project funded by Chorley Council. Major changes include the removal of a grey render to reveal the original 17th century brickwork at the front of the Hall, new windows, a refurbished set of front doors, a new museum gift shop and information centre at the Coach House building. The main staircase has been strengthened and an accessibility ramp has been added.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
