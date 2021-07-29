Grand opening for new Much Hoole Village Hall as 10 year dream is realised

Kevin Hunt, right, presents a cheque for £2000 to Howard Davidson to help towards the costs of the new Much Hoole Village Hall

South Ribble Mayor Jane Bell, Council Leader Paul Foster and the Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, cabinet member for finance, will be attending the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 am on Saturday, along with hall trustees.

The opening will be followed by a summer fair featuring a dog show, craft stalls, a tombola, refreshments and more.

The new hall, built on land off Liverpool Road, has been a decade-long dream for the local community. It was completed earlier this year after local fundraising efforts were helped over the line with a £50,000 grant and loan of £150,000 from South Ribble Council.

More than £480,000 had already been raised by a local lottery, a buy-a-brick campaign, donations, social events and money from selling land to replace the dilapidated 70-year-old hall on the site.