A four day festival marking the centenary of the birth of a world-renowned Hindu Guru was held at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (temple) on Pramukh Swami Place, off Gerrard Street.

Spokeswoman Kailash Parekh said the event to mark His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary birth date was truly inspiring. She said: “His life and work fostered charity, goodwill and harmony and his life’s credo was ‘In the joy of others lies our own.’ “

Pujiya Yogvivekswami - Head Sadhu (holy person) of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan - UK & Europe at the celebrations

The city event, held from April 28 – May 1, included talks, video shows, traditional Indian folk dance and devotional singing presented by Swamis (Hindu ascetics/religious teachers) and performers from across the country.

Local community members were invited to share their personal experiences and the impact of the work of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Mandir volunteer Sangeeta Limbachia - Patel said: “Pramukh Swami Maharaj has touched my life and so many others in Preston, as well as millions more across the world. This was a chance to celebrate and learn from his extraordinary life and work and hear more about how he left his special mark on this part of the world.”

VIPs were also invited to join the celebration events including Lancashire’s Director of Public Health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi and Mel Close, Chief Executive of Disability Equality(NW).

Lancashire's Director of Public Health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi was one of the VIP guests at the celebrations

The Preston temple is a focal point for the worship of hundreds of Hindus in Preston and surrounding areas, providing education, spiritual and community activities for all age groups.

Hudnreds gathered to join the celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Pramukh Swami Place, off Gerrard Street, Preston

Mandir volunteer Preetesh Dave and Preston Coun Peter Moss. (Coun Moss did not seek re-election in the May 2022 elections)

Celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Pramukh Swami Place, off Gerrard Street, Preston

Celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir