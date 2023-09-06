News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Nurses drugged stroke unit patients to ‘keep them quiet’, court told
Road closed and 999 crews on scene after pedestrian struck by bus
Station Road in Bamber Bridge closed following commercial building fire
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Train carrying 40 passengers crashes into tractor on level crossing

GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria

The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria?

We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

Here’s what the results said:

Undefined: readMore
GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria

1. GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria

GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
10. Ambleside Health Centre Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria is Ambleside Health Centre, which was graded good or very good by 93.8% of patients who responded to the GP survey. However, no one rated the service as very poor, the lowest possible grade.

2. 10. Ambleside Health Centre

10. Ambleside Health Centre Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria is Ambleside Health Centre, which was graded good or very good by 93.8% of patients who responded to the GP survey. However, no one rated the service as very poor, the lowest possible grade. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
9. Ulverston Community Health Centre - 94% of patients at the practices describing their overall experience there as good or very good.

3. 9. Ulverston Community Health Centre

9. Ulverston Community Health Centre - 94% of patients at the practices describing their overall experience there as good or very good. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
8. The Village Surgeries Croston and Eccleston - 94% of patients at the practices also described their overall experience there as good or very good.

4. 8. The Village Surgeries Croston and Eccleston

8. The Village Surgeries Croston and Eccleston - 94% of patients at the practices also described their overall experience there as good or very good. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GP practicesLancashireEnglandNHS England