The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria?

We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

Here’s what the results said:

1 . GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria

2 . 10. Ambleside Health Centre - Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria is Ambleside Health Centre, which was graded good or very good by 93.8% of patients who responded to the GP survey. However, no one rated the service as very poor, the lowest possible grade.

3 . 9. Ulverston Community Health Centre - 94% of patients at the practices describing their overall experience there as good or very good.