The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHSEngland, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.
By Emma Downey
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as good. Take a look at the 7 best Preston surgeries when trying to book an appointment as voted by you.

GP patient survey 2023: The best doctor's surgeries in Preston to book an appointment according to you

Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5AB, 52% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

2. The Beeches Medical Centre

Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5AB, 52% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

Woodcroft Close, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BX, 44% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

3. Kingsfold Medical Centre

Woodcroft Close, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BX, 44% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: Google

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 6LL, 35% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good

4. Guttridge Medical Centre

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 6LL, 35% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good Photo: UGC

