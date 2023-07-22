News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

GP patient survey 2023: The best and worst doctor's surgeries in Preston as rated by you

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has hit a new low in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.
By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment. More than a quarter of people rated their experience of booking an appointment as poor, the highest proportion in six years.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as good or poor.Take a look at the 9 best and worst Preston surgeries when trying to book an appointment as voted by you.

A GP Patient Survey 2023 has revealed public satisfaction with the process of booking a GP appointment in England has hit a new low

1. GP Patient Survey 2023

A GP Patient Survey 2023 has revealed public satisfaction with the process of booking a GP appointment in England has hit a new low Photo: missizio01 - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
At Park View Sugery, 23 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, 27% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 7% rated their experience as poor.

2. Park View Sugery

At Park View Sugery, 23 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, 27% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 7% rated their experience as poor. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
North Preston Medical Centre, 87 Village Green Lane, Ingol, 19% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 18% rated their experience as poor

3. North Preston Medical Centre

North Preston Medical Centre, 87 Village Green Lane, Ingol, 19% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 18% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lanes End Surgery, 200 Tulketh Brow, Ashton-on-Ribble, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 12% rated their experience as poor

4. Lanes End Surgery

Lanes End Surgery, 200 Tulketh Brow, Ashton-on-Ribble, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 12% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PrestonGP surgeriesEnglandNHSPractices