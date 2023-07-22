Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has hit a new low in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.
The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment. More than a quarter of people rated their experience of booking an appointment as poor, the highest proportion in six years.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as good or poor.Take a look at the 9 best and worst Preston surgeries when trying to book an appointment as voted by you.
1. GP Patient Survey 2023
A GP Patient Survey 2023 has revealed public satisfaction with the process of booking a GP appointment in England has hit a new low Photo: missizio01 - stock.adobe.com
2. Park View Sugery
At Park View Sugery, 23 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, 27% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 7% rated their experience as poor. Photo: Google
3. North Preston Medical Centre
North Preston Medical Centre, 87 Village Green Lane, Ingol, 19% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 18% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google
4. Lanes End Surgery
Lanes End Surgery, 200 Tulketh Brow, Ashton-on-Ribble, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 12% rated their experience as poor Photo: Google