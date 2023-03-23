And you will probably know exactly where that slogan can be found. Well now’s your chance to buy the building.

For 1 Orchard Street is up for sale with Taylor Weaver for a price tag of £175,000.

Currently trading as a health food shop – with the lease running until August 25, 2024 – the triangular-shaped building is perhaps best known as Goodwin Brothers umbrella shop, which traded for decades in the city until 2000.

The umbrella shop in 1975

The slogan “We shall have rain” is said to be a line taken from old weather folklore that if it rains on St. Swithin's Day (July 15) then we shall have rain for 40 days.

In its distinctive, ever-increasing size, the writing remains to this day, emblazoned on the rendering above the shop sign. It has, however, been painted over.

How the premises look today. Image: Google

So, what do you get for your money?

The premises comprise a part single storey, part two storey end terraced triangular shaped building, constructed in brick with pitched slate roof above.

It is next to one of Preston’s most historic pubs The Black Horse – the only pub in Britain with three entrances onto three different streets.The ground floor retail area of the shop is 171 sq ft, and the first floor - accessed via a rear internal staircase – is used for storage, and there is a kitchenette and a toilet.

It is offered on a freehold basis, and according to the agent, the lease generates £14,000 per annum.

Inside the shop.

