Homecare provider Right at Home East Lancashire will be hosting the Golden Cinema event in Waddington once a month, screening popular films and providing refreshments, free of charge.

At the launch evening for the event Mr Evans said: “Thank you to Right at Home for your outstanding contribution to the senior community in the Ribble Valley. You have created a safe space for older people to come together, be entertained and feel a sense of belonging.

Pictured at the launch of the Golden Cinema project are (left to right) Councillors Michael Graveston, Stuart Hirst and Sophie Cowman, Right at Home owner Julie Foote and Nigel Evans MP

“This type of social activity is especially important for those living with dementia and other disabilities, who often experience social isolation, which leads to loneliness.”

The launch at Waddington Social Club on Clitheroe Road ,where the film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris was screened, builds on the success of the first Golden Cinema event held in Whalley earlier this year.

Julie Foote, owner of Right at Home East Lancashire, said: “We’re well aware, from our work in looking after people in their own homes, that health, well-being, and community engagement are linked. There’s nothing worse than feeling lonely and isolated, so we wanted to set up an event that included something enjoyable, with the chance to make new friends.

“This is not just for our clients, but for all people aged 65 and over, and we fund it ourselves, so it’s completely free of charge. We also cater for all disabilities, with staff on hand to offer any support needed.”