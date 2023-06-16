News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Gogglebox: Celebrity hairdresser from Lancashire joins new line up

A celebrity hairdresser from Leyland is set to join the lineup for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST

Michael Douglas, who refers to himself as "a fancy pants hairdresser" will be on the show alongside his partner, The Masked Singer judge and former Big Brother host Davina McCall. The new series starts tonight (Friday) at 10pm.

Read More
here

The Channel 4 reality show's official Twitter page announced the news on Wednesday.

Most Popular

Who is Michael Douglas?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael, 49, attended Balshaw's High School in the 1980s, and originally wanted to be a motorbike mechanic before finding his way into the London hair industry sceneaged 21, where he started off at Wella.

He was later promoted to being an expert and became known fo his work on the fashion runways of London, New York and Paris, creating styles for the likes of Yamin Le Bon, Jodie Kidd and Kate Moss.

He has also become a familiar face on our screens, as the resident hair expert on BBC's The One Show.

Pictured: Davina McCall and Michael DouglasPictured: Davina McCall and Michael Douglas
Pictured: Davina McCall and Michael Douglas

Reacting to the news, one fanid: " said: "Yeeeeeeeees! Michael is back on TV! Missed his people stories on The One Show!Great interviewer!"

Another said: Can't wait for Friday, welcome and have fun.

How long have Davina McCall and Michael Douglas been together?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael started doing Davina McCall's hair when her Big Brother career first began.

She had been using him as her hairdresser for 20 years before they publicly got together in the summer of 2019.

Both Michael and Davina have been married before and have children separately.

Related topics:LancashireLeylandBig BrotherChannel 4London