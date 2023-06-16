Michael Douglas, who refers to himself as "a fancy pants hairdresser" will be on the show alongside his partner, The Masked Singer judge and former Big Brother host Davina McCall. The new series starts tonight (Friday) at 10pm.

The Channel 4 reality show's official Twitter page announced the news on Wednesday.

Who is Michael Douglas?

Michael, 49, attended Balshaw's High School in the 1980s, and originally wanted to be a motorbike mechanic before finding his way into the London hair industry sceneaged 21, where he started off at Wella.

He was later promoted to being an expert and became known fo his work on the fashion runways of London, New York and Paris, creating styles for the likes of Yamin Le Bon, Jodie Kidd and Kate Moss.

He has also become a familiar face on our screens, as the resident hair expert on BBC's The One Show.

Pictured: Davina McCall and Michael Douglas

Reacting to the news, one fan said: "Yeeeeeeeees! Michael is back on TV! Missed his people stories on The One Show!Great interviewer!"

Another said: Can't wait for Friday, welcome and have fun.

How long have Davina McCall and Michael Douglas been together?

Michael started doing Davina McCall's hair when her Big Brother career first began.

She had been using him as her hairdresser for 20 years before they publicly got together in the summer of 2019.