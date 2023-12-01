Glitz, Glamour and Generosity as Rainbow Hub Ball raises £70,000

Glitz, Glamour and Generosity from companies and guests were on display at Rainbow Hub’s Annual Ball on Saturday 18th November which raised over £70,000 for the Lancashire based charity which supports children and young people with neurological and physical disabilities.

The event, hosted by ITV Granada Reports presenter, Paul Crone, was supported by main sponsors Fletchers Solicitors, TMT and Preston North End Football Club, together with many others including Lookers, Premfina, FS Construction, Mitie, Champion Accountants, Heineken and all those who sponsored tables and donated prizes.

Over 190 glamourous guests enjoyed a drink on arrival at The Villa, Wrea Green and later, a delicious three course meal. They took part in a silent auction where they tried to outbid other guests for fantastic prizes including luxury mini breaks, football tickets and stadium tours, hampers, beauty therapy vouchers and many more; whilst lucky winners won a variety of prizes in the raffle. The Rainbow Hub Prize Draw was a fabulous break worth £500 at one of Park Resorts holiday parks in the UK.

Dazzling prizes in the Live Auction included artwork painted by Rainbow Hub service user Nicole Calista Art, a London spa break and a Valentine’s Scottish Highlands trip.

Rainbow Hub’s Annual Ball raised over £70,000 . Photo: Gareth Edwards Photography

Entertainment was provided by saxophonist, James Banahan, and Paul of Scoop Magic during the reception. During dinner a guest appearance by Lucy Thomas from The Voice Kids was followed by music from the fantastic Wickermen and everyone danced the night away.

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub said, “We were absolutely thrilled with the success of the evening. There are so many people who have helped make this happen that we can’t name them all. But I would like to sincerely thank everyone, especially Paul Crone for hosting the event, our main supporters Fletchers Solicitors, TMT and Preston North End Football Club our fantastic fundraising team and staff at Rainbow Hub.”

She continued, “And to everyone who joined us for the evening, bid in the auctions and are helping us to continue to offer our much-needed services – thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

It has been an amazing year which included starting the build of our new school and opening our first classroom in the existing building. All of this is only possible because of the generosity of so many companies and people. You are all wonderful.”

