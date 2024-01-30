Glad tidings for Rosemere

2023 Christmas card designs. Photo: Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Fundraising manager Sue Swire said: “Thank you to everyone who bought our 2023 Christmas cards. Selling packs of Rosemere branded Christmas cards is a vital means of generating income for our projects.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

