Give a Furry Friend a Home: Meet Wasabi, Tofu and Moon who are just some of the cats and dogs in need of a loving home
Many cats and dogs are currently waiting patiently at the RSPCA Preston and District Branch in the hope of finding their fur-ever homes.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 19:05 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 19:39 BST
The Lancashire Post has teamed up with the rehoming centre and launched the Give a Furry Friend a Home campaign which will run every month to hopefully help find them one. It also aims to encourage people to consider adopting an animal from a local shelter instead of buying them.
Take a look at the animals currently in need of a loving home including cats – Tofu, Sushi and Wasabi and dogs – Moon, Jack and Callie.
