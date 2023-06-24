News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Give a Furry Friend a Home: Meet Wasabi, Tofu and Moon who are just some of the cats and dogs in need of a loving home

Many cats and dogs are currently waiting patiently at the RSPCA Preston and District Branch in the hope of finding their fur-ever homes.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 19:05 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 19:39 BST

The Lancashire Post has teamed up with the rehoming centre and launched the Give a Furry Friend a Home campaign which will run every month to hopefully help find them one. It also aims to encourage people to consider adopting an animal from a local shelter instead of buying them.

Take a look at the animals currently in need of a loving home including cats – Tofu, Sushi and Wasabi and dogs – Moon, Jack and Callie.

Jack - Jack russell, 3 years old. Adult only home and no other pets

1. Jack

Jack - Jack russell, 3 years old. Adult only home and no other pets Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Doris - domestic short hair, 3 years old. Can live with children of any age and a cat savy dog, but no other cats

2. Doris

Doris - domestic short hair, 3 years old. Can live with children of any age and a cat savy dog, but no other cats Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Fiji - domestic short hair, 2 years old. Can live with children of secondary school age but as the only pet.

3. Fiji

Fiji - domestic short hair, 2 years old. Can live with children of secondary school age but as the only pet. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Moon - pocket bully, 4 years old. AN adult only home and no other pets

4. Moon

Moon - pocket bully, 4 years old. AN adult only home and no other pets Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HomeLancashire PostMoon