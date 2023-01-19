Gift of time: Cuddlecot donation for better baby loss support in Preston

The CuddleCot, which cost £1,750, has been jointly donated to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Charity Team for its Children’s Appeal by two other children’s charities, Midlands-based Remember Rufus and Freddie’s Wish, both of which support bereaved parents of little ones.

What is it?

RPH Children’s Ward sister Sarah Gradwell (right) and healthcare assistant Dina Seedier with the ward’s new CuddleCot

The CuddleCot is a cooling mattress that can be discreetly placed in a moses basket, cot or pram. It enables the parents of a born asleep baby or baby that has passed away for another reason to remain with their child for a number of days - long enough for lots of cuddles, kisses, walks outside and for baby to meet other family members.

The gift of time

Ceri Amphlett, who co-founded Remember Rufus with her husband Billy, said: “Remember Rufus was set up in memory of our beautiful son Rufus, who was sadly stillborn at 39 weeks in October 2020, to donate CuddleCots to NHS Trusts in England and Wales, giving families the gift of time to say the hardest goodbye.

“We were lucky enough to spend six days with Rufus, which allowed us to make lots of amazing memories together as a family and we want to make sure every bereaved parent gets that same option.”

Preston’s CuddleCot is the 25th to have funding from Remember Rufus. Its funding partner, Freddie’s Wish, was set up to remember baby Freddie, who lost his life in a car accident aged just 13 months.

Incredibly grateful

Lucy Clark, who is part of the Children’s Appeal team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity Team, said: “We are incredibly grateful to these two brave families, who have set up charities in memory of their lost little ones to help our Trust and others provide the option of extra time to local parents facing the devastating trauma

of baby and infant loss.

“We know just how important taking that extra time can be to the longer-term wellbeing of many bereaved parents and their wider family.”

£1million goal

The charity team’s Children’s Appeal is aiming to raise £1million for a wish list of items to bring about a raft of improvements to children’s in and outpatients at the Royal Preston Hospital, Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, Leyland’s Broadoaks Child Development Centre and other local children’s facilities managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

To become involved or make a donation, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk/childrensappeal

