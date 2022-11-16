With a following of 9.3k members, Buckshaw Beat has decided to once again use its platform to kindly donate to Derian House Children's Hospice. The market, which launched on November 4, will run every Friday and Saturday from 7.30am until 9.30pm and businesses are being invited to take part on the popular Facebook group.

A spokesperson for the Buckshaw Beat Admin team said: "We are really excited to present The Buckshaw Village Virtual Market for the second year running to raise funds for our favourite local charity - Derian House Children's Hospice. We would like to say a massive thank you to the support and interest shown from our local businesses who are going to make this year's event even more successful than the first and are hoping to fill every slot."

The Buckshaw Beat Virtual Christmas Market is once again in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice

Last year the Virtual Christmas Markets raised £125 each for Derian House and the British Heart Foundation.

Derian House community fundraiser Ellie Smith added: "We are just really appreciative of Buckshaw Beat for all the support once again. We care for over 400 children and families so having support of such a big community group is fantastic and we are really grateful."

If you would like to get involved, go to the Buckshaw Beat public Facebook group and message one of the admin team.

There is a cost of £5 for each slot which will go towards the charity.

