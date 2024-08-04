Garstang Show: 27 pics from the 209th year of the event celebrating all things agricultural

By Emma Downey
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 20:17 BST

The ever popular Garstang Show returned for its 209th year this weekend.

Organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, the community event took place yesterday at Garstang Showfield with hundreds gathering to learn about and celebrate the role farming, food and the countryside play in our lives.

This year’s ahow included a food hall, craft tent, vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures.

The competitors get younger year on year!

1. Garstang Show 2024

The competitors get younger year on year! Photo: Neil Cross

Just a girl and her tortoise!

2. Garstang Show 2024

Just a girl and her tortoise! Photo: Neil Cross

Hundreds turned our for this year's show.

3. Garstang Show 2024

Hundreds turned our for this year's show. Photo: Neil Cross

Garstang Show 2024.

4. Garstang Show 2024

Garstang Show 2024. Photo: Neil Cross

