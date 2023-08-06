News you can trust since 1886
Garstang Show: 25 pics from the 208th year of the event celebrating all things agricultural

The ever popular Garstang Show returned for its 208th year this weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

Organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, the community event took place on Saturday, August 5.

Hundreds gathered in Garstang to learn about and celebrate the role farming, food and the countryside play in our lives.

This year’s Garstang Show included a food hall, craft tent, vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment by Astral Circus, The Sheep Show and numerous livestock classes.

Take a look at photos from the event below:

A selection of pictures from the event

1. Garstang Show 2023

A selection of pictures from the event Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

One young attendee

2. Garstang Show 2023

One young attendee Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

One crafty horticultural display

3. Garstang Show 2023

One crafty horticultural display Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Sheryl Tubbs with Ella, six, left, and Sophia, nine, right, and their award-winning rabbit.

4. Garstang Show 2023

Sheryl Tubbs with Ella, six, left, and Sophia, nine, right, and their award-winning rabbit. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

