The annual three-mile festive run, jog or walk will take place on December 11 and set off from outside Carrs Jewellers on Garstang High Street.

Ahead of the event, pop up shops will be held on Sunday November 20 between 12-2pm and Sunday November 27 from 12-2pm to order Santa suits.

A collection point will be confirmed from either Booths or Sainsbury's.

Crowd support .....Garstang's first ever Santa Dash 2019 (photo Mike Colleran)

The Santa Dash package includes a Santa suit, finisher medal and hot chocolate for all participants at Bella’s Coffee Shop.

There will also be a festive warm up from Zumba by Jayne and live entertainment from Darrel Edwards. Festive carols will be performed by Garstang Musical Productions.

The event is suitable for all abilities and dogs welcome to join – there will be prizes for the best dressed festive dog.

The event will start with a warm up from 10.45am and will start at 11am

Garstang Santa Dash 2019 Photo: Mike Colleran

Proceeds from the Santa Dash (after all costs have been covered) will go towards the Scarecrow Festival and Garstang Christmas Lights.

Festival organiser Elizabeth Webster said: “I can't wait to welcome back the families in Garstang to have some festive fun"

TICKET PRICES

Single Adult Ticket (14 and Over): £12

Single Child Ticket (Over 2 and Under 14): £6

Family Ticket (2 Adults and 2 Children): £35

Dogs and 2's and under are free but do not receive a medal or Santa suit.

