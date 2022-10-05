The Bellflower came out on top in the Best Pub for Dogs category at the Great British Pub Awards.

With unlimited access to premium dog treats, a wide selection of bowls and blankets and water dispensed from ale and lager barrels, judges said the pub is a fun destination for dogs and owners alike.

The abundance of toys also scored points but it was the sale of balls to raise money for a local animal charity that firmly secured its place as the winner.

Golden Retriever Huxley enjoys a drink in the pub with friends. The Bellflower at Garstang has been named Britain's most dog friendly pub.Picture credit: © Rover.com

The Best Pub for Dogs category of the awards celebrates pubs that go above and beyond in creating a welcoming and homely space for four-legged friends.

In fact, new research from category sponsor Rover.com reveals that almost a third (32 per cent) of pet parents say they wouldn’t visit a pub if it wasn’t dog friendly.

Rover also found that over half of people (56 per cent) say they’re twice as likely to talk to someone they don’t know if they’re with a dog than without. Additionally, almost four in 19 (37 per cent) said they would only start a conversation with a stranger if they had a dog.

Dachshund Winston enjoys a drink in the pub. Picture credit: © Rover.com

Ed Bedington, Head Judge of The Great British Pub Awards, said: “The Bellflower takes its commitment to being a dog friendly venue seriously in ensuring all members of the public – human or dog – feel fully welcomed as soon as they step inside. It’s the care that is shown behind the scenes, undertaking regular risk assessments and carrying out special staff training to attend to all dogs’ needs, that really stood out to judges.”

Kate Jaffe, Rover Trends Expert, added: “We hope that this will pave the way for many more dog friendly pubs and venues across the country, so that every dog (and pet parent!) gets the chance to experience a stress free visit to their local pub.”

Advice for pet parents

For pet parents taking their dogs to the pub for the first time, Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist and judge for The Great British Pub Awards, advises on how to help socialise your dog in a new environment.

Start at home

Set up a table, chairs, drinks, at home or in the garden. Keep your dog on the lead and offer them a long-lasting chew or food dispensing toy to encourage them to settle.

Prepare

Before entering the pub, allow time for your dog to observe and take in their environment at a distance, rewarding their accepting and calm behaviour at each step with a tasty treat or favourite toy and praise.

Essentials to carry with you

Along with a lead, poo bags and toys, you might want to take a portable bed, settle pad or mat with you to the pub. In order to be able to relax, your dog needs to be comfortable.

What to do if your dog is barking indoors

