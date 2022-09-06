Alasdair Ashcroft had spent almost 15 years working at the school, the last six as headteacher.

He stepped down after six years at the helm last Wednesday (August 31) just days before pupils were due to head back to school.

In a statement, Mr Ashcroft said his jobs required “almost bottomless reserves and energy and resilience”.

Mr Ashcroft also said that it had been an “absolute privilege and honour” to have led the academy (previously Garstang High), but added that it was time to “review work/life priorities”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His time at Garstang has seen the school post outstanding exam result and receive praise from education watchdog Ofsted but has not been without controversry.

The school was criticised in 2019 after Mr Ashcroft banned water bottles in the classroom saying they distracted pupils from learning. And four months later, a number of pupils were disciplined after they were found were vodka bottles in lessons.

Sean Bullen, Director of Education for Fylde Coast Academy Trust, will act as interim head-teacher until a successor to Mr Ashcroft is appointed.

Mr Ashcroft added: "Unbelievably, I have spent nearly half my 30 year career at Garstang (High School and then Community Academy); first as Deputy Headteacher for eight years and for the last six years as Headteacher.

"Through many, many highs, and only one or two lows, it has been an absolute privilege and honour to be involved in leading the growth and development of what, I believe, has become a reliably really good community school (better progress made by GCA children than in any other Fylde or Wyre school and better than LRGS the last time these things were actually measured in 2019).

"However, I have found that the pressures placed on me as Headteacher of GCA have required me to have almost bottomless reserves of energy and resilience and, unfortunately, as I am not as young as I once was, the events of the last couple of years have depleted my reserves of both of these to such a degree that I no longer feel in a position to continue to drive this wonderful school forwards, which has always been my goal.

"This realisation, together with an overwhelming need to review my work/life priorities, means, therefore, that with a heavy heart and in the belief that I am doing what is best for the school, and others, I announce that I am stepping down from my role as Headteacher and stepping away from GCA from 31st August 2022.

"I will miss the amazing and committed GCA staff, and I will especially miss the really wonderful young people who are the raison d’être and the lifeblood of everything which happens at the school. So, with a tear in my eye, I bid you adieu."