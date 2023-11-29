News you can trust since 1886
Garstang Christmas lights switch on 2023 sees council ask for help naming towering polar bear

Garstang lit up for Christmas on Monday evening with the big lights switch on – but one decoration stood head and shoulders above the rest.
By Emma Downey
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:55 GMT

Garstang Council are asking for the public’s help in naming a huge illuminated polar bear in Cherestanc Square. Some have served up names such as Snowy, Twinkle and Charlie.

If you have any suggestions the counci ask that you provide them in the Facebook comments.

Can you help name the Christmas Polar Bear?

1. Garstang Christmas lights switch on 2023

Can you help name the Christmas Polar Bear? Photo: Michael Coleran

Merry Christmas Garstang!

2. Garstang Christmas lights switch on 2023

Merry Christmas Garstang! Photo: Michael Coleran

Waving to the fans

3. Garstang Christmas lights switch on 2023

Waving to the fans Photo: Michael Coleran

Dressedb in festive attire

4. Garstang Christmas lights switch on 2023

Dressedb in festive attire Photo: Michael Coleran

