Garstang lit up for Christmas on Monday evening with the big lights switch on – but one decoration stood head and shoulders above the rest.
Garstang Council are asking for the public’s help in naming a huge illuminated polar bear in Cherestanc Square. Some have served up names such as Snowy, Twinkle and Charlie.
If you have any suggestions the counci ask that you provide them in the Facebook comments.
Take a look at the pictures.
