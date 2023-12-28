News you can trust since 1886
Gareth Gates will visit Lancashire as part of his 2024 The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tour - here's where to see him

Oh What a Night! Pop Idol star Gareth Gates will visit Lancashire in 2024 for a special performance.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
The Bradford-born vocalist, who shot to stardom on the ITV talent show Pop Idol, will be appearing at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on January 27.

He will joins cast members from the smash-hit Tony Award-winning musical ‘Jersey Boys’ and other hit West End shows for The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Gareth Gates will be taking to Blackpool's stage.
Gareth Gates will be taking to Blackpool's stage.
This high-pitched celebration of music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time pays tribute to the life and career of four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all the well-known favourites including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, and many more.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £34 each.

They are available to buy here.

