Oh What a Night! Pop Idol star Gareth Gates will visit Lancashire in 2024 for a special performance.

The Bradford-born vocalist, who shot to stardom on the ITV talent show Pop Idol, will be appearing at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on January 27.

He will joins cast members from the smash-hit Tony Award-winning musical ‘Jersey Boys’ and other hit West End shows for The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Gareth Gates will be taking to Blackpool's stage.

This high-pitched celebration of music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time pays tribute to the life and career of four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all the well-known favourites including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, and many more.