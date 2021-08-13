Fylde youngsters' cycle run boosts wildlife charity by hundreds of pounds

Jack and Tilly Williams covered more than 100 miles from Cumbria to Tynemouth, accompanied by mum Julie, in aid of the World Land Trust.

Jack, seven, and his 12-year-old sister Tilly are both animal lovers and so enjoyed joining Julie on her regular bike rides around the Fylde area that they suggested a fund-raising ride might be a good way of helping conserve wildlife and habitats around the world,

With the young duo’s nine-year-old sister Ginny and dad Paul along on the trip for support, they raised £665 as they covered the distance from Silloth to the east coast in less than two days and Julie said: “Tilly and Jack were astounding, tackling hill after hill, and pedalling continuously with unrelenting effort.

Jack and Tilly Williams with mum Julie

“With every up hill there’s always a down, and they had loads of fun cycling fast down Vindolanda and racing the rain storms that were on our tail.

“At completion they ran straight into the North Sea, exuberant to have reached the east coast.

“Thank you all who sponsored and for the encouragement and positive vibes flowing our way.”

Tilly, a pupil of St Bede’s High School, Lytham, rode her own bike, while Jack, who, like Ginny, attends Ribby with Wrea Primary, was on a tag-a-long with his mum.

“It was the first time we had done something like this and it’s a great way of doing our bit to support a good cause,” said Julie, a teacher at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

“After all the lockdown experiences of the past year, it’s just good to get out and about and to help a charity in the process.”

Dr Jonathan Barnard, World Land Trust's chief executive, said: “At World Land Trust, we think of the Williams family and we’re reminded of a headline one doesn’t often read in these difficult times for people and planet: 'when we come together for nature, we make far more difference than we think'.

"With every mile they travelled in their epic trek west to east, they helped us to save the very places a warming planet can’t afford to lose – the tropical forests, the biodiversity havens of America, Africa, Asia and beyond.

"From us and our conservation partners: thank you for making our work possible.”

