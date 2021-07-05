Fylde Vintage and Farm Show hailed as 'best yet'
The 11th Fylde Vintage and Farm Show was hailed as "the best yet" by organiser David Martin as it returned to the Showfield in Salwick Road, Wharles, near Kirkham after a year's break.
Thousands turned out to enjoy vehicles and displays galore and almost £4,000 was raised for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, including £2,500 for a tractor at auction.
"Thanks to everyone who came along - it was just so good to be back," said delighted David.
