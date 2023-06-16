Danny Endicott and his partner Gemma Ashurst waded through rainwater which was waist high at its peak from their rented home – as they watched their baby’s toys float past them.

The couple escaped with their one-year-old son Brodee when water deluged their home, helped by fire and rescue services.

Danny, 35, said: “We were bathing Brodee and I went downstairs to get the talc. I noticed water trickling through the front door so I went upstairs to get a towel to soak it up. But when I got downstairs again, it was coming through the back door.

Firefighters at the scene when the worst of the flooding hitr Kirkham

"Within about 20 minutes it was waist high, and I’m six foot two so it was at least three foot high. It was horrible, I’m having nightmares about it. Gemma doesn’t even want to talk about it.”

They are currently in temporary accommodation at Ribby Hall, organised by the town’s Mayor Chris Hopkinson until Monday, before moving into bed and breakfast accommodation. They are hoping for a more permanent solution but might even have to relocate to another area.

Cllr Hopkinson said it was emotive to see the family, living in his home town where he officiates, having to escape their house in such circumstances.

He said: "They had nowhere to go and ended up on someones couch but Ribby Hall is putting them up for now until Fylde Council can find them more permanent, temporary accommodation.

Torrential rain flooded the area at Mill Street

“We were in a council meeting when the storms began, I’ve never seen anything like it – it was almost biblical.

"On my way home, fire engines were flying past towards Town End as the houses and business were being flooded, it’s the second or third time in as many years where this has happened.

"But as soon as the fire crews rodded the drains the water began to wash back.

"Four roads meet at Town End and they are at the bottom of a hill, it’s like a sump.

The family were forced to flee their flooded home