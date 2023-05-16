A belated 60th birthday celebration for one of Preston’s most prominent architect and design practices saw more than 80 guests enjoy sunshine and hospitality at a garden party held at its city centre head office.

FWP had to postpone its original milestone anniversary plans in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the 60th anniversary of their move into its office on Ribblesdale Place, gave the opportunity to arrange the special gathering.

Staff, business associates and clients, past and present, came together in the premises’ terraced garden, with its spectacular views over the city’s Avenham Park, for a spring garden party.

Guests enjoyed music from North West singer Charlotte Day, a barbecue by caterers The Travelling Pig and ales from the Preston-based Chain House Brewing Company. They also left with bags of gifts, including wildflower seeds to sow in their gardens.

David Robinson, FWP managing director, said: “It was so great to see friends and colleagues from far and wide coming together to help us celebrate our 60th anniversary and to enjoy delicious food, beautiful music and some great beers.

“We had a wonderfully relaxing afternoon catching up with old friends and people we have worked with over the decades on projects across the North West and beyond.

“When we had to cancel our original celebration because of the pandemic we thought the opportunity had passed. Then someone mentioned the anniversary of moving into our Preston office and we thought it presented a great chance to get the party going again!

“As a business with our roots firmly in Preston and the North West, it was also a chance to show off our office, which has a fascinating past, and the fantastic garden that we have, with its wonderful views of the park and the river.”

The FWP office, near Winckley Square, was once the home of Avice Pimblett, a woman of ‘Preston firsts’, being the first woman town councillor, woman Alderman and woman Mayor, as acknowledged today with a blue plaque.

How influential is FWP on Preston’s architecture?

Over their six decades, FWP has played an important role in delivering iconic developments both in its home city and across the UK.

Following the scenes from their celebratory party, take a look at some of the projects FWP have worked on in and around Preston below:

Undefined: readMore

1 . FWP milestone The architect and design practice held a garden party to celebrate 60 years Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . FWP milestone The company moved into their Preston office nearly Winckley Square six decades ago. Photo: DAVID SIMMONS Photo Sales

3 . FWP milestone Guests were treated to music from North West based professional singer and songwriter Charlotte Day, Photo: DAVID SIMMONS Photo Sales

4 . FWP's top jobs so far The Charters Restaurant at Royal Preston Hospital underwent a major makeover led by FWP's award-winning design team: it was unveiled in April. Photo: DAVID SIMMONS Photo Sales