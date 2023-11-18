Fundraisers in Preston braved the November chill of night in their sleeping bags to help raise funds for a homeless charity.

This year, the Big PNE Sleep Out’s goal is to raise £50,000 for The Foxton Day Centre, based on Fox Street, to help its efforts to continue to provide food, warmth and activities for its users.

The event returns as recent figures show Preston has more people sleeping rough than any other place in Lancashire.

The latest single night figure showed 13 people sleeping rough, up from six the previous year.

Taking place on Friday November 17, participants spent the night on the side of the pitch at Deepdale, with only the reused cardboard, kindly provided by Veolia, and whatever supplies they can carried.

They were greeted with a much-welcome breakfast roll and a brew in the morning, similar to that offered to attendees of the Day Centre.

Friends Nicole Eastaugh and Evie Whiteside ready for a long night at Deepdale for the Big PNE Sleep Out.

Jordan and Lisa Philipson get close to each other to keep warm during the PNE Sleep Out at Deepdale.

Rachel Robinson, Michelle Iddon and Stephanie Robinson all brought thermos flasks to help keep them warm during the Big PNE Sleep Out.