Fundraiser launched to raise money for a defibrillator outside Morecambe RNLI's hovercraft station

An appeal has been launched to raise money for a defibrillator to be placed outside the Morecambe RNLI’s Hovercraft station.

Stuart Vause said: "As a former volunteer with the RNLI I am very aware of the amazing job the organisation does to save lives at sea.

"The team at Morecambe are looking to add a Defibrillator to the outside of the Hovercraft Station on Morecambe Promenade.

"This will also be available to members of the public for all cardiac emergencies.

"A member of the team here at BM Steel lost a child to a heart condition, although ultimately they passed away a defibrillator did help in the early stages of first aid.

"Early defibrillation can more than double a person’s chances of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest.

"Please help by donating what you can to this great cause."

The justgiving appeal has already raised £825 towards the £1700 target but still needs more donations.