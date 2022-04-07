There will be lots of Easter fun for children to enjoy on April 7, 14 and 21.

This includes a sunflower workshop, Easter crafts workshop, face painting, flower pot people, jumping bunnies and Chorley favourite Louby Lou the Clown will be entertaining the crowd with her antics.

Fun Thursdays will be returning to Market Walk in Chorley over the Easter period

Chris Sinnott, Deputy Chief Executive of Chorley Council said: "The town centre businesses will also benefit from the Easter entertainment programme as we see an increased number of visitors."

All the events will be free of charge.

Louby Lou will be 'clowning' around between 10am and 4pm, with all other activities and performers at Market Walk between 11am and 4pm.