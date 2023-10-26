News you can trust since 1886
Fun, Fashion and £5,000 at Rainbow Hub's afternoon tea with a twist

Over 100 guests enjoyed the unique opportunity to enjoy fun, fashion and afternoon tea whilst raising £5,000 for Rainbow Hub – the Lancashire charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.
By Pamela KnightContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
The annual event, supported by Southport’s Volare, was held at the Waterfront Southport Hotel on Sunday October 15 and compered by David Lonsdale, star of Heartbeat, The Full Monty and Downton Abbey.

After a group sample session of “Mindfulness” by local life empowerment coach Amy Pride, everyone enjoyed afternoon tea, along with a fashion show provided by the Fallen Angelz boutique. To round off the afternoon, local singer, Hayley Murray stepped in at the last minute when the original artist had to cancel. She was a massive hit with the guests performing a repertoire of classic hits which got everyone dancing.

In between all the fun, some serious shopping took place with a variety of stalls from perfume, jewellery and candles to Ladies fashion/clothes and skincare, gin, home-made fudge and candy floss.

Fun at Rainbow Hub's Sip and Shop afternoon. Photo: JG VisualsFun at Rainbow Hub's Sip and Shop afternoon. Photo: JG Visuals
Fun at Rainbow Hub's Sip and Shop afternoon. Photo: JG Visuals
£175 was also raised by auctioning off an overnight stay at The Waterfront Southport Hotel and guests donated to join in a game of Heads and Tails to win £100 voucher and personal shopping experience with Fallen Angelz boutique.

A fabulous afternoon with a great result for the charity.

