Fun, Fashion and £5,000 at Rainbow Hub's afternoon tea with a twist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual event, supported by Southport’s Volare, was held at the Waterfront Southport Hotel on Sunday October 15 and compered by David Lonsdale, star of Heartbeat, The Full Monty and Downton Abbey.

After a group sample session of “Mindfulness” by local life empowerment coach Amy Pride, everyone enjoyed afternoon tea, along with a fashion show provided by the Fallen Angelz boutique. To round off the afternoon, local singer, Hayley Murray stepped in at the last minute when the original artist had to cancel. She was a massive hit with the guests performing a repertoire of classic hits which got everyone dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In between all the fun, some serious shopping took place with a variety of stalls from perfume, jewellery and candles to Ladies fashion/clothes and skincare, gin, home-made fudge and candy floss.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fun at Rainbow Hub's Sip and Shop afternoon. Photo: JG Visuals

£175 was also raised by auctioning off an overnight stay at The Waterfront Southport Hotel and guests donated to join in a game of Heads and Tails to win £100 voucher and personal shopping experience with Fallen Angelz boutique.