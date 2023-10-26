Fun, Fashion and £5,000 at Rainbow Hub's afternoon tea with a twist
The annual event, supported by Southport’s Volare, was held at the Waterfront Southport Hotel on Sunday October 15 and compered by David Lonsdale, star of Heartbeat, The Full Monty and Downton Abbey.
After a group sample session of “Mindfulness” by local life empowerment coach Amy Pride, everyone enjoyed afternoon tea, along with a fashion show provided by the Fallen Angelz boutique. To round off the afternoon, local singer, Hayley Murray stepped in at the last minute when the original artist had to cancel. She was a massive hit with the guests performing a repertoire of classic hits which got everyone dancing.
In between all the fun, some serious shopping took place with a variety of stalls from perfume, jewellery and candles to Ladies fashion/clothes and skincare, gin, home-made fudge and candy floss.
£175 was also raised by auctioning off an overnight stay at The Waterfront Southport Hotel and guests donated to join in a game of Heads and Tails to win £100 voucher and personal shopping experience with Fallen Angelz boutique.
A fabulous afternoon with a great result for the charity.