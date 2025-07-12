Fulwood's newest bar 313 Lounge gets set for busy weekend thanks to the heatwave

By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
The owners of a new bar in Fulwood have thanked their customers for making their first month of opening a special one.

Co-owners Mark McKeone and David Purcer recently opened 313 Lounge Bar in the former blinds shop to sell local wine and ales sourced predominantly from the North West area.

They said: “It’s been great so far - we’re now serving coffees in the mornings from 10am and we’re hoping to have our kitchen fully installed next week so we can start serving our cheese and charcuterie boards from next weekend

“We hope to see you all at 313 over the weekend - we’re in for some warm and sunny weather so a nice chilled beer or glass of wine will be very welcome.”

Take a look at some fanastic pics.

313 Lounge bar has opened in Fulwood.

1. 313 Lounge Bar opens in Fulwood

313 Lounge bar has opened in Fulwood. Photo: 313 Lounge Bar

Photo Sales
The bar is fully stocked and ready for some thirsty customers wanting a cold beverage to enjoy in the sunshine.

2. 313 Lounge Bar opens in Fulwood

The bar is fully stocked and ready for some thirsty customers wanting a cold beverage to enjoy in the sunshine. Photo: 313 Lounge Bar

Photo Sales
Meet the team.

3. 313 Lounge Bar opens in Fulwood

Meet the team. Photo: 313 Lounge Bar

Photo Sales
Cold espresso martini while watching the world go by anyone?

4. 313 Lounge Bar opens in Fulwood

Cold espresso martini while watching the world go by anyone? Photo: 313 Lounge Bar

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodNorth West
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice