Co-owners Mark McKeone and David Purcer recently opened 313 Lounge Bar in the former blinds shop to sell local wine and ales sourced predominantly from the North West area.

They said: “It’s been great so far - we’re now serving coffees in the mornings from 10am and we’re hoping to have our kitchen fully installed next week so we can start serving our cheese and charcuterie boards from next weekend

“We hope to see you all at 313 over the weekend - we’re in for some warm and sunny weather so a nice chilled beer or glass of wine will be very welcome.”

