Born exactly three months apart, Allan Clarke joined his friend Cyril Leake in the 100s club when he hit the milestone last Sunday (March 6).

On Allan’s special day, the church on Watling Street Road held a party for him with 80 guests, including Cyril, joining for a celebratory lunch.

Cyril, who was born on November 6 1921 had previously celebrated his birthday with a special box view for a Reading v PNE game- where he was a lucky charm for his away side team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends Allan Clarke and Cyril Leake are members of the Fulwood Methodist Church and have both recently celebrated 100 years of age.

As is tradition, the two men also received a birthday card from the Queen, which they both say they cherish greatly.

When the Post asked what the secret to life was, Cyril, who moved to Fulwood 18 years ago, quipped: “Don’t work too hard!”

Allan added: “I don’t drink alcohol, that’s one thing, and I’m happily married with a good family. I’ve also been worshipping here for 60 years, which keeps me busy.”

Before retiring aged 65, Allan was a police inspector in Manchester, then spent the final two decades of his career as a probation officer in Lancashire, where he was also a preacher for forty years.

The centurions shared their tips to living a long healthy life.

Since retirement, Allan spends his time gardening, as well as doing church work with his wife Joyce, and the two are kept busy by their “big family”, having three children, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren,

Cyril meanwhile, who has one daughter by his first wife Catherine, three stepsons from his second wife Nancy, and two grandchildren, was a school master at Reading School, which he also attended as a pupil.

Outside of work, animals have always been a big part of Cyril’s life, growing up with racing greyhound pets, he became a bird keeper later on, with pets including talking parrots.

“I had one tawny owl for 12 years so I must’ve been doing something right”, he added.

Allan and Cyril say they are very proud of their personalised cards from the Queen.

Cyril is also a lifelong crossworder, and says it helps keeps his brain going even today