Luke Massie, CEO and founder of VibePay – an app that allows users to request and receive payments instantly by linking bank accounts securely via Open Banking technology, has set his sights on becoming an Ironman to help Chorley children’s charity Inspire Youth Zone after turning 30 made him reflect on his life, where he had come from and what he had truly achieved.

He said: “As a young lad growing up in Ingol where money was not only tight it was simply out of the question as we didn’t have any, I spent nearly all my school holidays in youth clubs. Right in the middle of our council estate we were lucky enough to have INTAG (Ingol and Tanterton action group) so I know first hand how important these centres are for not only young people but also their parents. They really are the pillar of our communities and they need help delivering the vital service that they do.”

CEO and founder of VibePay Luke Massie from Preston will be undertaking a gruelling Ironman challenge in July to raise money for Chorley children's charity Inspire Youth Zone

He added: "I’m very proud of what I have achieved but I realised I’d sacrificed my entire 20s to focus on building my business and hadn’t really achieved any of my personal goals. I’ve always been a fit lad and tried to train and look after myself. So I thought why not tackle the biggest challenge – an Ironman one and do it in the north west representing Lancashire.”

Having never completed a triathlon or a full marathon before, Luke bravely signed up to Ironman 2023 in Bolton which will take place in July.

Inspire Youth Zone, a children’s charity located in Chorley, is a safe space for young people aged 8-19 (and up to 25 with additional needs). Open when schools are shut, they provide a range of activities alongside hot nutritious meals, and ultimately work to transform young lives.

Andrew Turner, Chairman of Inspire Youth Zone said: Sincere thanks go to Luke, not just for fundraising on our behalf, but for helping us to showcase the importance of our facilities – Luke is proof of the impact they have on lives.”

Luke Massie (far right) says he spent nearly all his school holidays in youth clubs as money was tight

If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE.

