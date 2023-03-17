Preston psychologist Lee Chambers

Lee, the founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing in Ribbleton Lane, is the only British scientist to receive this year’s Kavli Frontiers of Science Fellowship, run by the National Academy of Sciences.

He was selected as one of only 40 recipients due to his ground-breaking work on the mental health impact of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes only a few years after Lee thought he’d never walk again due to an arthritis diagnosis at 29, where he almost lost hope.

Lee Chambers Kavli Fellow National Academy of Sciences

CLICK here for how Lee turned his life around after devastating arthritis diagnosis

Lee is the only British scientist to be selected for this years award, as well as being the first Black British scientist to become a USKFOS Fellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He travelled to California for the event, joining scientists from eight different fields many of whom were from Harvard, Stanford and MIT.

"Not forgetting where I started”

He said: “I’ve worked extremely hard over the years to try and make a difference, but I never expected something like this as a young boy growing up in Lancashire.

"To be internationally recognised by a leading global scientific institute for my work is truly humbling, and to be representing the UK on the biggest of global stages is an honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m excited to learn from my peers and be able to connect with the brightest talent in science. And as I go out to Los Angeles to meet my fellows, I’m not forgetting where I started.”

About the award

The award is in it’s 33rd year and is seen as the premiere accolade for distinguished young scientists.