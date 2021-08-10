Friends of Preston's Winckley Square say welcome back

The pandemic put a temporary halt on the popular walks organised by the Friends of Winckley Square in Preston.

But now the Friends, who champion one of the city's most historic and handsome squares, are set to restart their guided walks.

Over the weekend of September 11/12 there will be 11 heritage events in the Georgian square and gardens which are located a short distance from Fishergate, Preston.

The talks include an Edith Rigby Trail and a talk which tells of the life of Edith, one of Preston’s most famous suffragettes. There will be walks which tell of the Square’s famous and infamous former residents,including its pioneering women, a "gander around the gardens", ,a photography event and a look at the "extraordinary lives" of women ranging from Frances Winckley after whome the Square is named, to mum and nun Cornelia Connolly who founded the HCJ (Holy Child Jesus) order. There will also be a talk entitled A Regency Promenade led by the Friends’ garden historian Elaine Taylor.

Patricia Harrison, Chair of the Friends, said: "We are limiting numbers so to be guaranteed a place you need to book on Eventbrite. We ask that all attending have been double jabbed. If you have difficulty booking please email [email protected]"

Tickets will cost £5.00 per walk, including refreshments. For booking see here or www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/united-kingdom--preston/winckley-square/

