Joanne, 50, has been missing from home since the end of March and officers have revisited her home in Darwen as they we continue their efforts to find her.She was last seen outside Tesco in Accrington and although she has links elsewhere in Lancashire – specifically Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley – police feel she may have travelled further afield.Joanne is white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair which is normally worn in a ponytail. She often wears a black leather jacket.