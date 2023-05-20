Fresh police appeal to find missing Joanne
Police have issued a fresh appeal for missing Lancashire woman Joanne Neild.
Joanne, 50, has been missing from home since the end of March and officers have revisited her home in Darwen as they we continue their efforts to find her.She was last seen outside Tesco in Accrington and although she has links elsewhere in Lancashire – specifically Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley – police feel she may have travelled further afield.Joanne is white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair which is normally worn in a ponytail. She often wears a black leather jacket.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “While her home address in Olive Lane, Darwen has already been searched, officers attended to search the property again. This is standard procedure in such cases.”
For immediate sightings of Joanne, call 999. With any other information about where she might be contact 101, quoting log 569 of April 11.