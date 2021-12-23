When Twitter user Peter Sherratt (@Pirateofchance) shared an image of the vehicle in the outside lane of the motorway with the caption ‘Google, what does too much money and no taste look like?’, others were quick to point out the car belonged to Leyland’s Liv.

The BBC presenter and world record holder has more than 6 million followers on social media gripped by her silky skills.

“This thread did make me laugh,” she said.

“Love it or hate it, I really don’t care. I didn’t work my ass off to earn money to buy things others like. This is for me!

“So, find me out here enjoying myself to the fullest and tryna bring some positivity to the world .”

Sherratt then conceded: “Good for you, mine or anyone else’s opinion is irrelevant, enjoy it.”

Cooke recently returned to her old school, Balshaw’s Church of England High School, to launch her first book.‘Way to Win’ is described as the ultimate guide to reaching the top of any industry and becoming your best self.

She has also been advising on the development of the new £2.6m South Ribble Playing Pitch Hub, at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, in her role as an ambassador for the Football Foundation.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post in October, she said: "I’m from Leyland so for my first football pitch development, I wanted to make sure it was around my hometown.

"Football gave me everything, it gave me confidence, it gave me friends, it made me who I am and it gave me everything that I’ve got today, I’m sat here in a dream car, a Lamborghini, and that all goes back to grassroots football so I’m very grateful for it and that’s why I’m very active in giving back to it right now.

"I do feel very passionately about the role and I’m looking forward to seeing the difference I can make."