Freedom of the borough parade held in Chorley Town Centre
A final Freedom of the Borough parade was held in Chorley this morning as 3 Medical Regiment paraded through the town for the last time, as the regiment is due to disband in February.
By Emma Downey
27 minutes ago
Members of the public lined the streets as local dignitaries including the Mayor of Chorley Councillor Julia Berry and Sir Lindsay Hoyle gave their thanks for service at the event.
The poignant event started off on St Thomas's Road, with an address followed by the Mayor at St Thomas' Square, and the parade ending at the entrance to St Laurence's Church.
Take at a look at our photographers Michelle’s pictures.
