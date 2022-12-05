Free public event at UCLan on The James Webb Space Telescope’s journey so far

The James Webb Space Telescope’s journey so far - free event.

Since its launch from Guiana Space Centre on Christmas Day 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been amazing the world with its technological brilliance and revolutionary science. Now, almost a year since its launch, UCLan invites the public to explore the amazing science it’s achieved.

The University’s Jeremiah Horrocks Institute for Mathematics, Physics and Astronomy will welcome Dr Pamela Klaassen, from the UK Astronomy Centre in Edinburgh, to deliver its latest public lecture at Darwin Lecture Theatre on Wednesday, 6.30-8.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Klaassen will talk about the JWST journey so far, making stops at construction, launch, and commissioning, before arriving at some of the science already achieved with this space telescope.