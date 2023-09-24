News you can trust since 1886
Freddie Flintoff started training guide dog during recovery from horrific Top Gear crash

Former England cricketer and Top Gear presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff started training a guide dog whilst recovering from injuries sustained in a high-speed crash, according to a former teammate.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
After Flintoff, 45, suffered severe injuries in a crash whilst filming for Top Gear last December, friend and ex-teammate Steve Harmison has revealed that the former England and Lancashire all-rounder wore face coverings up to seven months after the incident.

Having recently been working with the England cricket team during their recent one-day international series against New Zealand, Flintoff was pictured in public for the first time without masking his injuries, displaying visible scars on his face.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday September 11, Harmison said: "It's been tough, you've seen the pictures of him with a smile on his face but I saw him about six weeks ago when my son Charlie and his son Rocky played [cricket] against each other and it was great to see him.

Andrew Flintoff is seen on the England balcony during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)Andrew Flintoff is seen on the England balcony during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Andrew Flintoff is seen on the England balcony during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
"I got to see him then, but at that time he covered his face up when he walked around. Believe it or not, he was training a guide dog, which I'm sure is going better now than it was because he tripped over around three times on his way around the field!"

Meanwhile, it remained unclear as to whether Top Gear will return following Flintoff’s crash, which took place at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey. The incident saw Freddie suffer serious facial injuries and several broken ribs and have to wait 45 minutes for an air ambulance.

