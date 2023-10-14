Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesperson for the BBC Studios says it has "sincerely apologised to Freddie" who was seriously injured in the crash while filming for popular TV series Top Gear.

Flintoff, who turned to a TV presenting role after retiring from his sport, was filming at the programme’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome last December when he was badly injured in the crash.

He was left with broken ribs and severe facial injuries, which led to the rest of the series being cancelled and reports the entire show will be scrapped.

Freddie Flintoff has agreed a settlement with BBC Studios said to be worth £9m, following a serious crash on Top Gear

The Preston-born star became involved in Top Gear in 2018 when he and Paddy McGuinness joined motoring journalist Chris Harris as hosts of the high profile series.

A spokesman for the BBC Studios said: "BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery."

The spokesman said that both Flintoff, a former England cricket captain, and the BBC were satisfied with the agreement, according to The Sun, which also reported the settlement is worth £9m.

BBC Studios does not use BBC Licence Fee income as it is a commercial company.

The former sports man carried clearly visible facial injuries on rare public appearances after the accident and kept a low profile, with reports that he was “lucky to be alive”.

Flintoff was filmed awarding an England cap to bowler Tom Hartley during which he spoke publicly for the first time about the incident, calling it "the hardest" time of his life.

Earier this year the BBC said it would be inappropriate to resume making the Top Gear series following an internal investigation into what happened and the programme’s future has yet to be decided on.