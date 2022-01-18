Freddie and Hughie's epic country-wide fundraising 100km adventure launched

For the dynamic duo are raising money for oncology wards in England, by running one kilometre at football grounds all across the country,

The avid Clarets supporters fittingly began their challenge at their home team’s ground in Turf Moor on Boxing Day morning.

Hughie (11), who lives in Higham and attends Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, along with Freddie (11), who lives in Whalley, said: "We are going to run 100km around the 92 football pitches in the Premier League and EFL. To make it up to 100km we're hoping to run at some other iconic stadiums and events around the UK.

Best friends forever Hughie and Freddie pictured with Walsall mascot Swifty

"We want to do this challenge to raise funds for every children's hospital in England and be able to provide slushy drink pouches for children who are having chemotherapy, just like we have already been able to do for Ward 86 at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. One of the side effects of chemotherapy is really painful and sore mouths so these drinks really help, plus they make your tongue go blue and that's really cool!"

The duo are no strangers to fundraising. In October last year, they were announced as Good Morning Britain's Young Fundraiser Pride of Britain award winners for raising more than £200,000 after Hughie was diagnosed with leukaemia and Freddie vowed to help him as a thank you to his doctors and nurses. In 2020, Freddie devised his own fundraising challenge on behalf of Hughie, running 2km every day in the 50 days leading up to Christmas. He completed the final 2km on Christmas morning 2020 - pounding the streets before opening his presents. Hughie summoned all his strength to join his mate on the final stretch so they could cross the line together, hand-in-hand.

Their inspirational friendship, and incredible fundraising efforts touched hearts in their Lancashire community and beyond, and the pair raised a staggering £220,000!

For their latest fundraiser, they completed their first run on Boxing Day morning joined by BBC Radio 1 DJ and Clarets fan Jordan North who put Turf Moor on the map last year during his stint on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. Since then the duo have laced their trainers and ran around Walsall FC and Birmingham City.

Hughie and Freddie ready for their latest challenge

Hughie's proud dad, Keiron Higginson, said: "The boys hope to complete the challenge throughout the year taking in as many match days as possible, but also using school holidays to get the challenge completed. The challenge will be a brilliant adventure and a chance to hopefully meet lots of people up and down the country and help other children going through similar journeys to Hughie. They are certainly taking their Pride Of Britain title seriously!"

He concluded by saying: "Hughie still has over two years of treatment for Leukaemia remaining and running is still very much a challenge for him as the chemotherapy affects his mobility and leaves him feeling very tired. One kilometre may not sound very far for most children of Hughie’s age, but it's going to be a real test for him and he is determined to complete as much as he can with his best mate Freddie by his side."