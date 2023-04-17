News you can trust since 1886
Fred Cooper: retired butcher from Bamber Bridge celebrates 100th birthday in style with two parties

A former butcher from Bamber Bridge has celebrated his 100th birthday in twice the style by holding two parties to mark the milestone occasion.

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read

Ten decades means lots of parties for Fred Cooper, who turned 100 last Thursday. He held his first party at Lostock Lodge Residential Home where he now resides, and the second last Saturday at Higher Walton with his family and friends. Deputy manager of Lostock Lodge Residential Home Michaela Rae where Fred has lived for the past two years described him as a “jolly gentleman”.

Character Fred who is well-known in his home town, having previously owned Coopers Butchers in Bamber Bridge, serving up the finest cuts of meat to his neighbours, took time out of his busy week to speak to the the Post on feeling “fan-bloody-tastic” on turning 100. He said: “I love being here with everyone in the home and it is lovely to celebrate my birthday with the other residents and staff."

Fred Cooper, who turned 100 last Thursday held two parties - the first at Lostock Lodge Residential Home where he now resides, and the second last Saturday at Higher Walton with his family and friendsFred Cooper, who turned 100 last Thursday held two parties - the first at Lostock Lodge Residential Home where he now resides, and the second last Saturday at Higher Walton with his family and friends
Fred’s three children Jane, 72, Barbara 67, and John 63, were all in attendance to help him celebrate as he regaled everybody with tales of yesteryear including how whiskey saved his life!

He added: “My mother dipped her finger in whiskey when I was a baby and made me suck it for teething pain it and the doctor said to her ‘I don’t know how a drop of whiskey can save a person’s life but in your case it did.” Asked if he still carries out this tradition he joked “not every morning”. Raising a toast with a glass of bubbly he entertained his guests by saying it would give him strength.

And what’s his secret on being 100 years young? "I used to be a butcher so it would have to be good food and great family and friends. I am very grateful for them all.”

Serving up some wisdom and advice to follow, he added: “To be nice to everyone you know as that’s the main thing. Don’t make any enemies if you can help it, but sometimes you can’t help it so, in that case, just keep your mouth shut.”

Fred also served as a councillor in his younger yearsFred also served as a councillor in his younger years
Cheers Fred!Cheers Fred!
Fred celebrating his 100th birthday in the home with family and friendsFred celebrating his 100th birthday in the home with family and friends
