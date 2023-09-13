Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival: 17 pictures from the event featuring Barbie, Ariel and a witch!
Take a look at the fabulous pictures from a local scarecrow festival held earlier this month.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
The Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival took place betwen September 1-3 and saw over 40 scarecrows being displayed over the weekend.
The co-ordinator for this year’s festival Stefanie Thwaite said: “The event was a huge success with lots of scarecrows and the weather was amazing!”
Prizes – donated from Truly Scrumptious Ice Cream, The Beauty Retreat, Olivers Chippy, Serendipity House and Flapjacks Café – have been given to those awarded in 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place, with the winners being chosen by local businesses.
