News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights

Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival: 17 pictures from the event featuring Barbie, Ariel and a witch!

Take a look at the fabulous pictures from a local scarecrow festival held earlier this month.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

The Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival took place betwen September 1-3 and saw over 40 scarecrows being displayed over the weekend.

The co-ordinator for this year’s festival Stefanie Thwaite said: “The event was a huge success with lots of scarecrows and the weather was amazing!”

Prizes – donated from Truly Scrumptious Ice Cream, The Beauty Retreat, Olivers Chippy, Serendipity House and Flapjacks Café – have been given to those awarded in 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place, with the winners being chosen by local businesses.

A selection of photos from the quirky event

1. Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival

A selection of photos from the quirky event Photo: submit

Photo Sales
An angelic scarecrow

2. Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival

An angelic scarecrow Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Scarecrows hard at work

3. Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival

Scarecrows hard at work Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Scarecrows enjoying some Boddingtons bitter

4. Freckleton & Warton Scarecrow Festival

Scarecrows enjoying some Boddingtons bitter Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Barbie