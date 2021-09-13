Freckleton Show attracts record number of entries on return

Villagers turned out in numbers to support the event, which was officially opened by Fylde mayor Elaine Silverwood and there was a colourful array of produce on show, thanks to 670 individual entries in a wide variety of categories, from jam making to growing vegetables, along with some 600 school entries for skills such as handwriting.

Show secretary Pauline Mitchell said: "It was a really successful day and it was great to see so many faces who turned out to support their local show.

"There were a lot of new faces that entered for the first time and several of them won trophies."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Hankinson with her prize-winning dahlia at the Freckleton Show

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

There was a colourful display of produce on display at the Show

Oliver Pepper admires the giant pumpkins