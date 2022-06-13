The traditional religious procession round the village will include the Holy Family Church, Holy Trinity Church with St Paul’s Church, Warton and Freckleton Methodist Church, all represented by rose queens, followed by Scouts and Guides and starts at the traffic lights in the village centre at 9.30am.

As in previous years the churches will be supporting the Trinity Hospice charity with members of the Hospice Committee participating in the procession. Donations may be given to any member of the Hospice Committee.

The procession will move along Lytham Road, turning into Derwent Drive, Ribble Ave, Bush Lane, Croft Butts, Preston Old Road to the Marsh Gates, and return along Preston Old Road, School Lane to the Church of England Memorial School, for the crowning ceremony.

The morning procession at a previous Freckleton Club Day

Afterwards the rose queens and their retinues will follow Freckleton Band from the school to the War Memorial in the village centre to lay flowers at the memorial. The queens then go to Holy Trinity Graveyard to lay flowers on the Children’s Grave, in memory of the children and adults who lost their lives when an aircraft crashed into the village school on in August 1944.

The Freckleton Club Day procession and ceremonies should be completed by noon.

At 1.30pm the new queens and retiring queens and their retinues, led by Freckleton Band, will walk from the centre of the village to the playing fields on Bush Lane for the traditional children’s sports, followed by the adult sports, due to steart at 6.30pm

Road closures along the procession route will be effective from 9-11am and from 1.30 -2pm

On Sunday, the Freckleton Half Marathon, the oldest half marathon in the country, will start at 2pm, along with a two-mile fun run Entry on the day is possible from 11am on the sports field Bush Lane.