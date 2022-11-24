News you can trust since 1886
Foxcote Play Area: 14 pictures of the Chorley park after its £50k refurbishment

A much-loved play area in Astley Village reopened has reopened after undergoing a £50k refurbishment.

By Emma Downey
3 minutes ago

Foxcote Play Area reopened to the public on Tuesday by Chorley Councillors and Buckshaw Primary School and now includes a variety of swings, multi climbers, roundabouts, seesaws and slides for ages two to eight. Work started in early October with Chorley Council removing the old equipment ready for the contractor Hags to officially start installing the improvements. Councillors such as Executive Member for Streetscene and Environment Councillor Adrian Lowe and Councillor Jean Sherwood joined pupils for the cutting of the ribbon ceremony.

Councillor Alistair Morwood, Executive Member for Planning and Development said: “I urge everyone to make use of this terrific facility and we will continue to deliver improvements like this across Chorley for the benefit of our communities.” Improvements for the play area, which was last updated in 2005, were chosen based on resident’s views in a consultation that took place in February 2022. Here are 14 pictures of the newly-refurbished park.

1. Foxcote Play Area £50k revamp

Childminder Michelle Alston is delighted the new play area is open and says it's already gaining lots of attention with many families from different estates are making the journey to use the new facilities

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Foxcote Play Area £50k revamp

Councillor Adrian Lowe, Councillor Jean Sherwood and children from Buckshaw Primary School officially open the newly refurbed Foxcote Play Area

Photo: UGC

3. Foxcote Play Area £50k revamp

The new and improved play area

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Foxcote Play Area £50k revamp

The play area reopened on Tuesday

Photo: Michelle Adamson

