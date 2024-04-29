Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four individuals from Lancashire will be handed a British Empire Medal at a Honours ceremony held at Lancaster Castle.

The ceremony will be held on Friday May 3, in the historic and majestic setting of Shire Hall, located in the magnificent castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Castle where the ceremony will be held.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, will be presenting British Empire Medals (BEM) on behalf of His Majesty The King to recipients from Lancashire commended in the recent New Year Honours List for services to their local community.

The BEM recipients on the evening will include Waqas Arshad from Nelson, who is the Chair of Bradley Big Local, for his services to families with Mental Health Issues in Lancashire.

Scout Leader of the 2nd Rishton Baptist Social Group, John Fielding, from Accrington, will also be awarded for his services to Young People and the community in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scout Leader, John Fielding from Accrington.

Bernard Vause from Morecambe will be commended for his services to Music and to the community in Morecambe.

Lastly, Russell Walters from Lytham St Annes, Director, Cardiff Cymru and Careline Coordinator, Care for the Family, for voluntary service in Wales.

Mrs Parker, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, said: "I am delighted to see such deserving people from Lancashire being recognised by the award of the British Empire Medal.

"It will be a privilege to present them on behalf of His Majesty The King."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Mrs Parker on the evening will be the Chairman of Lancashire County Council, Alan Cullens as well as the new High Sheriff of Lancashire, Mrs Helen Bingley.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Christine Kirk will also be in attendance as well as a number of Deputy Lieutenants from across the county.