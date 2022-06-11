The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson commissioned the new Dean of Women’s Ministry and three new Assistant Archdeacosn at Lancaster Priory and Blackburn Cathedral.

The new Dean of Women’s Ministry is Rev. Anne Beverley, Vicar of Christ Church, Wesham. Meanwhile Rev. Fleur Green, Vicar of Broughton Parish and Rev. Leah Vasey-Saunders, Vicar of Lancaster Priory will be Assistant Archdeacons of Lancaster, supporting the Archdeacon of Lancaster, The Venerable David Picken in the Lancaster Archdeaconry.

And Rev. Sarah Gill, Vicar of St Stephen’s and St James in Blackburn will be Assistant Archdeacon of Blackburn working with existing Assistant Archdeacon, Rev. Grant Ashton alongside the Archdeacon of Blackburn, the Venerable Mark Ireland in the Blackburn Archdeaconry. Rev. Sarah is also the current Bishop’s Adviser on UKME issues.

Pictured with Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, the Bishop of Blackburn are Rev. Leah Vasey-Saunders, Rev. Fleur Green, Rev. Anne Beverley and Rev. Sarah Gill

Rev. Anne Beverley said: “I was very humbled to be asked by the Bishop to be the latest Dean of Women’s Ministry. This is an important role that sits on the Bishop’s Leadership Team and is common to most Dioceses.

“I want to use the role to encourage women to take more high-profile positions wherever possible in the Diocese – both ordained but also female Licensed Lay Ministers (LLMs). I am looking forward to getting started!”

Rev. Leah Vasey-Saunders commented: “I said yes when I was asked to be Assistant Archdeacon because of the opportunity this presents to focus on supporting our wonderful clergy on the ground. I will also relish the opportunity to add capacity to the senior team; supporting lay as well as ordained ministry; I am passionate about both clergy and laity flourishing alongside each other.

“Of course, representation is important too and, as a woman, this also gives me and my female colleagues a chance to be role models; hopefully inspiring other women to step up in the diocese.”

Her colleague, Rev. Fleur Green, added: “I am honoured to have been asked because it gives me a new chance to support our parishes. And being a parish priest means I also bring that experience and perspective to the role. Our Diocesan Vision 2026 aims to create healthy churches transforming communities across Lancashire.”

Rev. Sarah Gill said: “The invitation to be Assistant Archdeacon, alongside my role as Bishop’s Adviser on UKME issues, is a great privilege. I am very much looking forward to supporting the Archdeacon of Blackburn and other parishes in the Archdeaconry.

“Working in both these roles will give me a new and different point of view. I hope that as a woman of UKME heritage I can also bring fresh perspectives and thinking of my own to our ongoing work; while seeing and experiencing life at the wider Diocesan level which, in turn, will strengthen my own parish ministry.”

Bishop Julian said : "These appointments are designed to provide prayerful and practical support to Archdeacons Mark Ireland and David Picken and wise counsel to the bishops of the Diocese.