Former pub The Oblivion in Preston could be transformed into flats

New apartments could move into an old pub and a next door Grade II listed building in Preston if plans get the green light.

The Oblivion Bar at 12 and 14 Grimshaw Street and a red brick building at 16 Grimshaw Street are earmarked for the 12 flats.

The applicant, from Halo Housing Association, also wants to bring eight car parking spaces to the area.

Documents sent to planners by Agent Harrison Pitt Architects about the Grade II listed building, which would house three flats, say: “The proposed alterations to number 16 Grimshaw Street are be internal so as not to impact on heritage asset.”